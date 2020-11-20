Canaccord Genuity Raises AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$32.00

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Cormark upped their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$28.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.71. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $788.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

