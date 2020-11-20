Canaccord Genuity Cuts MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target to $1.75

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEDIF. Roth Capital cut their target price on MediPharm Labs from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.56.

OTCMKTS:MEDIF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

