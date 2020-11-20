Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells $708,275.75 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $708,275.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Graaf Raymond De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Graaf Raymond De sold 400 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $6,200.00.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $551.97 million, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $952,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

