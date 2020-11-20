Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $323.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.87.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,476,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620,761 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9,137.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 331,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 327,566 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

