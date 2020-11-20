Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Shares of CAL stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $497.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.13. Caleres has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Caleres by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caleres by 323.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 746,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Caleres by 105.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

