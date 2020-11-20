CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,127,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 610,258 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.18% of CAE worth $60,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.48. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.