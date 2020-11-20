C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Raised to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.