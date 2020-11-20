BWS Financial Boosts MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $230.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective boosted by BWS Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $217.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,809.25 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $226.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $928,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 361.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 111,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.