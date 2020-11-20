Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Insider Purchases £368,550 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) insider Fabiola R. Arredondo bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,603 ($20.94) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,523.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,486.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.57).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,588.64 ($20.76).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

