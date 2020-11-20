BTIG Research Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $335.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $313.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.21.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $287.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.25. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $295.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

