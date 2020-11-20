BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTGOF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

BTGOF stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

