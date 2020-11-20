BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of BRT opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $229.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

