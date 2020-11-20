BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.
Shares of BRT opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $229.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
