Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 441.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,495 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.24% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $55,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,184,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIPC shares. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

