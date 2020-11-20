Brokers Set Expectations for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Raymond James cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$20.25 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.11.

Shares of TGZ stock opened at C$14.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.91. Teranga Gold Co. has a one year low of C$3.86 and a one year high of C$16.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.78.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

