Brokers Offer Predictions for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sio Gene Therapies in a report released on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $106.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,043,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

