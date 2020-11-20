Brokerages Set Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Target Price at $12.10

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CONN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Conn’s by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $151,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

