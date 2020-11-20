Brokerages Set Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Price Target at $91.67

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Cowen started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $27,819,000.

NYSE:BLI opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $98.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.64.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

