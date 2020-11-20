Brokerages Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) PT at $29.17

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZRE opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

