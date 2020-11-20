Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.27). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after buying an additional 29,287,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,198,000 after buying an additional 288,325 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 741,714 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $9,308,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,840,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,239,000 after buying an additional 552,335 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

