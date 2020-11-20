Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend payment by 62.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

NYSE BR opened at $146.60 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

