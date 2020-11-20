British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.22 ($5.83).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) alerts:

In other British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) news, insider William Jackson bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £8,403.50 ($10,979.23). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,567 shares of company stock valued at $885,511.

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 472.80 ($6.18) on Friday. British Land Company Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 648.40 ($8.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 385.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 377.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.29%.

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.