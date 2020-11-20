Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $5,628,314.16 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 252,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $5,628,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 352,919 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $8,106,549.43.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,803 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $179,469.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 89,366 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $2,099,207.34.

On Friday, September 18th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $16,530,489.52.

Shares of VTOL opened at $22.91 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $35.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.36).

Separately, BidaskClub raised Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,165,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,110 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,567,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,476,000.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

