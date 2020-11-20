Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHR opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

