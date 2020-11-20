Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.6% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after purchasing an additional 249,719 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $10,085,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $5,114,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after buying an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $4,991,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,557 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $101,333.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,700,501.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,239 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $739,091.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,633 shares of company stock worth $2,848,862. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $44.17 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

