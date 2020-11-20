Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Lowered to $43.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 781,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

