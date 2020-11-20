Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.62.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,212,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.