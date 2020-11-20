Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Bank of America

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

