Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Receives $8.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of BPFH opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $603.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

