Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$41.75

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$33.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.06. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.80 and a 52 week high of C$51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -7.95.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

