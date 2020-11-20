BMO Capital Markets Trims Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Target Price to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EDV. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.30.

TSE:EDV opened at C$30.86 on Monday. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.34.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

