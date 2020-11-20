BMO Capital Markets Raises CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $68.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCDBF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) started coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CCL Industries from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $44.79 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

