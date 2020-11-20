BMO Capital Markets Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.72.

WDAY stock opened at $230.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.32 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of -123.42 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

