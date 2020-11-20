BMO Capital Markets Lowers Norbord (NYSE:OSB) to Market Perform

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSB. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

NYSE:OSB opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Norbord has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norbord will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth about $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 130.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

