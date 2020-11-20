BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the October 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 59.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 61,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.