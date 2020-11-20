BITTO Hits Market Capitalization of $728,297.42 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. BITTO has a market cap of $728,297.42 and $199,736.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITTO has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00080859 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001043 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020464 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004962 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,914,906 tokens. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

BITTO Token Trading

BITTO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.