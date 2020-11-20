BioNTech’s (BNTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $35,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.