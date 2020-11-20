BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $953,100.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $953,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,128.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,781 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $50,990.03.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 311.70 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $5,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $3,859,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

