BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $1,093,379.40 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 34,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $1,093,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $371,107.18.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $553,875.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $535,312.50.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Michael Rice sold 4,690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $134,274.70.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $405,750.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $435,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 877 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $17,960.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $33.26 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 311.70 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

