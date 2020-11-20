Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Bilibili stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.11. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

