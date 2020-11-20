Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nomura cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.