BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Major Shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc Sells 981,436 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $64,568,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $67.49 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $30,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $13,849,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $9,069,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $5,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

