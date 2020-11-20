Bigbom Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $135,080.64 and $6,829.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Kyber Network, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00438008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.02869506 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

