BidaskClub Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.91.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,598,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 147,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SeaSpine by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SeaSpine by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

