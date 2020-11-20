BidaskClub Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $487,071.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,038.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,259. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

