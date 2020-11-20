BidaskClub Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.
In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $487,071.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,038.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,259. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
