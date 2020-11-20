BidaskClub Lowers The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Lovesac in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.36 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $5,299,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,626 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,686. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

