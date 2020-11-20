BidaskClub Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Tesla from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $516.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research reiterated a sell rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a sell rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $499.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.60. Tesla has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $508.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,300.18, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 26.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Tesla by 16.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

