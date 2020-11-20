BidaskClub Lowers Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

