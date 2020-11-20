BidaskClub Lowers Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MEDP has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54. Medpace has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $2,331,874.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,069,080.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,272. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after acquiring an additional 270,621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $19,167,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 439.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,539 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $14,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

