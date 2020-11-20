BidaskClub Lowers Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $10,412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
