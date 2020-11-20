BidaskClub Lowers Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $10,412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

