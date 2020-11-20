BidaskClub Lowers CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

CEVA stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,853.00 and a beta of 1.31. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. CEVA’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 115.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after buying an additional 598,668 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 467.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CEVA by 899.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 79,139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CEVA by 196.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

